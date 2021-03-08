Two Sessions: A Quick Breakdown of the 2021 Government Work Report

The annual session of the National People’s Congress opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5. Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report.

According to the report, China was the world’s only major economy to achieve growth in 2020, with its GDP growing by 2.3 percent year-on-year, and the country has achieved complete victory in the fight against extreme poverty.

China aims to expand its GDP by over 6 percent in 2021, with more efforts on reform, innovation and high-quality development.

China plans to create more than 11 million new urban jobs this year, and to keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate within 5.5 percent. China’s consumer price index (CPI) will be maintained at around 3 percent in 2021. It also plans to cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 3.2 percent this year.

Meanwhile, China will implement a rural vitalization strategy, promote steady development of agriculture and increase incomes of rural population.

For global partnerships, China will pursue high-level opening-up, and promote stable and improved performance in foreign trade and investment. China will further shorten its negative list for foreign investment.

The country will promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and also strengthen bilateral, multilateral, and regional economic cooperation.

The fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Also, China will make meticulous preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Innovation continues to be a key priority for China.

China’s R&D spending will grow by over 7 percent annually during the 14th Five-Year Plan period （2021-2025）.

In the next five years, China aims to raise the proportion of permanent urban residents to 65 percent of the population. Also, the Chinese government aims to increase life expectancy of Chinese citizens by one year in the same period.

China will make concrete efforts to achieve the peaking of carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon-neutrality by 2060.

