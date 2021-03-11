NPC deputies arrive for closing meeting

Zhang Boli, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), walks towards the Great Hall of the People for the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Li He)
Not one word of truth in Western media’s anti-China reports…
NPC and CPPCC annual sessions kick off. What to watch?
China to join construction of world's largest telescope
Highlights of government work report
What to expect at "two sessions" as China begins new journey