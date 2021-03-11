China's top legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature, the National People's Congress, on Thursday held the closing meeting of its annual session.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
