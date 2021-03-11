Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
China's top legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

(Xinhua)    15:07, March 11, 2021

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature, the National People's Congress, on Thursday held the closing meeting of its annual session.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

