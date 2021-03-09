Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese premier to meet press on Thursday

(Xinhua)    14:04, March 09, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, joins the Jiangsu delegation in deliberation at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press at the Great Hall of the People after the conclusion of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress on Thursday afternoon.

Li will take questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link in consideration of epidemic prevention and control and public health protection.

The press conference will be broadcast live by the China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York