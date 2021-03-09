Chinese premier to meet press on Thursday

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, joins the Jiangsu delegation in deliberation at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press at the Great Hall of the People after the conclusion of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress on Thursday afternoon.

Li will take questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link in consideration of epidemic prevention and control and public health protection.

The press conference will be broadcast live by the China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com.