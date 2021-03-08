13th NPC deputies interviewed via video link before second plenary meeting

Zhang Boli, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed via video link before the second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Not one word of truth in Western media’s anti-China reports…
Xi urges young officials to carry on Party's glorious tradi…
China's successful poverty reduction campaign example to wo…
‘Tang Palace’ lights up the night in Luoyang, C China’s Hen…
C919 gets first global contract