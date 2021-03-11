Highlights from Premier Li's news conference

Premier Li Keqiang meets the press via video link after the closing of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 11, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Keqiang met the press on Thursday after the closing of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

The premier took questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link.

Here are the highlights.

On employment

- Potential surge in unemployment a major government concern during height of pandemic

- Government policies to support business help avert massive unemployment

- Government economic planning in 2020 focused on jobs

- China created more than 11.8 million urban jobs in 2020, GDP grew by 2.3%

- Jobs continue to be a government priority this year

- China aims to add over 11 million urban jobs this year

- 260 million Chinese seniors represent huge market