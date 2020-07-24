Premier Li calls for deepening anti-corruption efforts, building clean government

Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday called for efforts in deepening anti-corruption work and building a clean government.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a State Council meeting on clean governance.

Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Applauding the notable achievements made over the past year, Li noted the existing problems and deficiencies in fighting corruption and building a clean government, calling for sustained and harder efforts in this regard.

To cope with unprecedented risks and challenges, the premier urged governments at all levels to resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, tighten discipline, apply a realistic and pragmatic approach and stay committed to serving the people.

He also called for efforts to strengthen supervision over the use of funds, and effectively improve the accuracy and timeliness of the implementation of relief policies.

Noting that every kind of work on economic and social development requires honesty, Li stressed resolute opposition to the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism.

Government employees at all levels should become accustomed to performing their duties under supervision and constraint, and work diligently to serve the people, Li said.