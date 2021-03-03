Premier Li stresses preparation for spring farming

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on China's spring farming in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday stressed efforts in farm management and preparation for spring plowing while cautioning about major animal diseases and pests.

All regions and departments should work to consolidate the achievements made in the fight against poverty and promote rural vitalization with a comprehensive approach, Li said in a written instruction to a teleconference on China's spring farming.

Concerning food security, Li said policies supporting grain production should be strengthened and farmers and local governments should be mobilized to ensure that the grain output stays above 650 billion kg this year.

He also emphasized fostering the country's seed industry, constructing high-standard farmlands and securing the "red line" of 1.8 billion mu (120 million hectares) of arable land.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the conference.

Speaking at the event, he called for solid work to achieve a harvest and an effective supply of grain and key agricultural products this year.