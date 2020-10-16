Premier Li sends congratulatory letter to new commercial dispute mediation organization

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to an international commercial dispute prevention and settlement organization that was founded in Beijing.

Rules and the rule of law are a protection net for traders and investors when dealing with uncertainties, risks and challenges, and also act as a fair scale that can be used to properly resolve commercial disputes, Li said.

In recent years, the Chinese government has made sustained efforts to create a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, and has devised impartial regulations to ensure fair competition, he said.

China will continue to deepen reforms, expand opening up, treat foreign and domestic companies equally, and create a better environment for all types of market entities to make investments and innovations, as well as start businesses, Li said.

Li hoped that all parties can make a good use of the newly established mediation platform to protect their legitimate rights and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Initiated by industrial, commercial and legal service institutions from more than 40 countries and regions, the new organization aims to provide diversified services including dispute prevention and settlement for international commercial entities.