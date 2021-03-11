Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
Hong Kong reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:08, March 11, 2021

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong, south China, March 10, 2021. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 11,128.(Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 11,128.

The new cases included six local infections, of which three were untraceable, the CHP said in a statement.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 212 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, with 14 of them being in critical condition.

Some 113,500 Hong Kong residents have taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine under a government inoculation program starting Feb. 26. 


