Hong Kong reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 11,128.

The new cases included six local infections, of which three were untraceable, the CHP said in a statement.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 212 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, with 14 of them being in critical condition.

Some 113,500 Hong Kong residents have taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine under a government inoculation program starting Feb. 26.