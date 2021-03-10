Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Syrian president, 1st lady test positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:19, March 10, 2021

File photo shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad taking part in the parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria, on July 19, 2020. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad were tested positive for COVID-19, state news agency SANA reported on Monday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad were tested positive for COVID-19, state news agency SANA reported on Monday.

After experiencing some symptoms, the president and his wife took the PCR test and the result came positive even though they are in good and stable health, SANA said.

Assad and the first lady will be observing a quarantine between two to three weeks while continuing to carry out their work.

The president urged the people to observe safety measures to protect against the COVID-19 epidemic.

This comes at a time the COVID-19 cases in Syria are heading up amid warnings by medical staff that this wave is a strong one.

Syrian Health Ministry placed the overall number of infections since last March at 15,981 on Sunday, including 10,374 recoveries and 1,063 deaths. However, medical staff say the number is much higher as many people get the virus without doing the test.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York