Hong Kong reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Children wearing face masks play with a ball at a park in Hong Kong, south China, March 9, 2021. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 21 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its total tally to 11,120. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 21 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its total tally to 11,120.

The new cases included eight local infections, of which three were untraceable, according to the CHP. There were also nearly 10 preliminary cases.

COVID-19 virus variants were found in seven out of the 13 new imported cases, bringing the number of new variant cases to 67 in Hong Kong.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 205 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, with 14 of them being in critical condition.

Some 103,800 Hong Kong residents have taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine under a government inoculation program starting Feb. 26.