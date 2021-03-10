Interview: China's anti-virus efforts exhibit "generosity spirit" of int'l cooperation, says ECOSOC chief

File Photo shows ECOSOC President Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China has displayed the "generosity spirit" of international cooperation in its global anti-virus efforts, President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Munir Akram has said.

China's support for other countries started when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, Akram, also Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN, told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

"Much of the help was given gratis by China to many developing countries, including Pakistan," he said.

In the aspect of COVID-19 vaccines, the senior Pakistani diplomat said "China has not advertised its generosity and has not tried to use that generosity to do...vaccine diplomacy."

Akram expressed the hope that all developing countries will be able to receive vaccines as soon as possible on the basis of equality and equity.

Impressed by the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Akram said the CPC "has proven by its achievements the value of clear targets, hard work, perseverance, sacrifice and dedication to results."

"China's success, the success of the Communist Party of China, is a beacon of light for so many countries which are hoping to organize themselves in order to be able to achieve similar goals for their own people," said Akram.

Commenting on the relations between China and the United States, Akram said that "there is no rational justification for a confrontation between any countries in the world today" because "the world today, as COVID-19 has shown, is one world" shared by humanity.

Highlighting the importance of promoting international cooperation, the ECOSOC president expressed his strong support for China's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Referring to the Belt and Road Initiative, Akram said that it is "a new instrument for global economic growth."

The initiative derives from China's experience in accelerating growth through infrastructure investment, the foundation for industrialization and development, he said.

The experience "is being extended by the Belt and Road Initiative to China's neighbors and countries" across the world, said Akram.

Noting that China has sought to upgrade the quality and the objectives of the initiative, Akram said that the initiative will not be limited to physical infrastructure, transportation and communications, but will be extended to industrialization, agricultural development and the digitalization of the economies of developing countries.

"These are the ways in which developing countries can hope to enter into the modern paradigm of development, not ... catching up with the rest, but actually to leapfrog into the modern world," said the ECOSOC president.

Akram said that his country looks forward to cooperation with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, "which is a vital project for Pakistan and China" as well as the rest of the developing world.

Akram said he welcomes China's commitments to defeating COVID-19, continuing with humanitarian efforts and supporting the recovery of the world economy, especially the economies of developing countries.