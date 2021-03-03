Huawei partners Zimbabwe's second largest telecoms provider in broadband expansion

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows a Huawei 5G mobile phone testing speed at the Huawei 5G Innovation and Experience Center in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

HARARE, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe's second-largest mobile network provider Net One has partnered with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to improve mobile broadband services to the tune of 400,000 U.S. dollars, state media reported Tuesday.

The project, which will employ about 1,500 people, is expected to commence soon, with the required equipment procured by Huawei from China already in the country.

Huawei accounts manager Jiang Jiaqi told the state-run Herald newspaper that the project is mainly focused on improving communication security and improving the telecoms service mostly in Zimbabwe's remote areas.

"We have partnered with Net One company to upgrade the network speed as well as improving mobile broadband speed especially in remote areas," said Jiang, who declared the partnership between Huawei and Net One is a culmination of the cordial relations between Zimbabwe and China.

"The Chinese government has always given strong support to Zimbabwe's communications infrastructure construction," said Jiang. "In addition to providing financial assistance, the Chinese government has actively encouraged the outstanding Chinese ICT enterprises to develop in Zimbabwe."

"With participating in the construction of communications and national information projects, the Chinese government has also cultivated relevant professionals for Zimbabwe to achieve good cooperation," Jiang said.

Local technicians and engineers will be employed during the construction and maintenance phases of the project.

"The implementation of the local subcontracting works will help to improve local employment and provide more jobs. At the same time, the wide application of the network will also promote the exchange and cultivation of talent," Jiang said.

China and Zimbabwe have a long-standing relationship in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, and Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE have over the past decades provided equipment to Zimbabwe's network providers.