China again urges Canada to free Meng Wanzhou

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China once again urges Canada to free Meng Wanzhou and rectify its mistakes immediately, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the arbitrary detention of Meng by Canadian police two years ago.

"We once again express our indignation and strong denunciation of the detention," Hua said.

Meng, chief financial officer of Huawei, was arrested in 2018 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States.

Noting that the U.S. government fabricated the incident without any legal justification, Hua said the real intent is to suppress Chinese high-tech enterprises and undermine China's scientific and technological development.

"The Canadian government has acted as an accomplice of the United States and thus cannot shirk its responsibility," she said.

Facts have fully proven that the detention of Meng is a serious political incident, Hua said, adding that Meng has been unreasonably detained till now without violating any Canadian law.

"The Chinese government remains steadfast in safeguarding the lawful rights and interests of its citizens, and will continue to take all necessary measures. We once again urge Canada to immediately correct its mistakes and free Meng Wanzhou so that she could safely return to China," Hua said.