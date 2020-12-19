Huawei Kenya to enhance suppliers delivery capability

NAIROBI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Technology firm, Huawei Technologies Kenya on Friday confirmed plans to enhance its projects service delivery capacity in collaboration with local partners.

Chris Yu, Huawei Kenya Delivery and Service Vice President, said in a statement released in Nairobi that the firm had activated its delivery operations center in Nairobi to provide projects delivery oversight and support for its sub-contractors.

"Ensuring the wellbeing of our employees, both directly and indirectly, as well as those of our partners, are some of Huawei's key focus aspects underpinned by mutual adherence to policies such as compliance to the business conduct guidelines, quality and EHS (environmental, health and safety) management, cybersecurity, user privacy protection," Yu noted.

The delivery operations center provides contact center support to field contractors linked to the recently introduced smart helmets, he said.

The firm's operating partners in Kenya will also access basic and advanced Huawei Certified Training delivered at the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI), he said.

AFRALTI is a Huawei Authorized Learning Partner (HALP) with a mandate to provide Huawei's certification training programs authorized, supervised and managed by Huawei. Under this arrangement, AFRALTI offers Huawei certification programs in the field of data communication.

According to Ivan Zhu, Huawei Southern Africa region procurement qualification department director, the firm, in conjunction with its local subcontractors, will continue pursuing quality service and projects delivery.

"In 2020, Huawei invested in building a hands-on training center for all ICT scenarios, providing more training opportunities for ICT industry technicians. This helps them mitigate risks and improve business efficiency," Zhu said.

"Huawei encourages all our partners to adopt the best industry practices and entrench sustainability in their business strategies. This allows them to mitigate risks and, thereby, enhance efficiency within their operations," he added.