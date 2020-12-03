Huawei, Thai hospital sign MoU to develop 5G smart services

BANGKOK, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Huawei Technologies (Thailand) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 5G smart hospital with the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj Hospital under Thailand's Mahidol University, to establish a smart platform that will enhance innovative medical services, local media reported.

The signing ceremony was held on Wednesday at Siriraj Medical Research Center in Bangkok between Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) and Prof. Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University.

According to the MoU, the faculty will apply integrated digital technologies using 5G infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud edge computing, in order to offer enhanced services. These technologies will bring tremendous benefits to specific areas such as patient monitoring, cloud-based AI diagnoses, data collection and analytics, and resource allocation.

Under the five-year agreement, Huawei will provide 5G technology to the faculty, enabling the immediate upgrade of the existing infrastructure. It will also share knowledge and collaborate with Siriraj researchers and academic staff to enable Siriraj to operate more efficiently.

Siriraj will participate with Huawei for further 5G ecosystem partnership cooperation to promote 5G technology and innovations, in the form of demonstration events and exhibitions.

The hospital will also work with Huawei for joint academic sessions, to arrange training classes or technology sharing opportunities, and to study the latest technology topics including 5G, AI and Cloud.

During the event, the faculty also received the CommunicAsia Awards 2020, in the "Most Innovative 5G Trial in APAC" category, for its achievement in integrating Huawei's 5G+Cloud+AI COVID-19 diagnosis solution into the hospital's operations to enhance the efficiency of coronavirus diagnosis and treatment throughout the pandemic.

"It is an honor for the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital to partner with Huawei for this MoU that will raise the level and standards of our services and improve operational efficiency. This marks the initial step to establishing Thailand's first 5G smart state hospital," said Prasit.