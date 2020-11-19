China urges Canada to resolve Meng Wanzhou case immediately, properly

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China urges Canada to immediately and properly resolve the Meng Wanzhou incident, and make actual efforts to bring bilateral relations back on the right track, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the latest hearing for the Meng Wanzhou case in Canada, during which Ben Chang, a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who allegedly provided the password for Meng's electronic device to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, had declined to testify in court.

Zhao said the Canadian side's attempt to conceal their misdeed will only raise more doubts and give a clearer picture of the political nature of the Meng Wanzhou incident.

Some Canadian politicians, while clamoring about so-called "coercive diplomacy", have at the same time played dumb with constantly emerging questionable points in the Meng Wanzhou incident, Zhao said.

"No matter how hard the Canadian side tries to hide the truth and mislead public opinion, it cannot escape its own responsibility," he said.

"We once again urge the Canadian side to meet China halfway, take measures to correct its mistakes, immediately and properly resolve the Meng Wanzhou incident, and make concrete efforts to bring China-Canada relations back on the right track," he said.