Villagers rehearse dragon and lion dance in Andi Village, Shanxi

Villagers rehearse in Andi Village, Lingqiu County, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2021. Performing dragon and lion dance during the first month of the lunar year is a century-long tradition in Andi Village. Last year, this folk activity was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Datong City organized a "Village Gala" to promote local folk activities on the internet. Andi Village's tradition performance was selected in the event. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)