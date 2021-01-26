Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
China's Shanxi posts record high foreign trade in 2020

(Xinhua)    17:01, January 26, 2021

TAIYUAN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of north China's Shanxi Province reached 150.58 billion yuan (about 23.26 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, a record high and up 4 percent year on year, the local customs said Tuesday.

Statistics show that Shanxi's exports increased by 8.7 percent to 87.7 billion yuan, while its imports dropped 1.9 percent to 62.88 billion yuan last year.

The United States, the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were the province's top three trading partners. The trade between the province and Belt and Road countries reached 34.83 billion yuan, up 5.3 percent, which accounted for 23.1 percent of the province's total foreign trade.

The province exported about 20.8 million mobile phones with a value of 52.99 billion yuan, up 11.5 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively.

