Chinese envoy asks for more int'l aid for Yemen

Photo taken on Feb. 14, 2021 shows a boy carrying the food donated by a charity group in Hajjah Province, north Yemen. (Photo by Al-Wafi Mohammed/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday asked for more international assistance to prevent famine in Yemen.

Yemen, with the multiple challenges of violent conflict, economic crisis, COVID-19, and food insecurity, is deeply mired in a large-scale humanitarian disaster. The international community must act immediately, increase assistance to Yemen, prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis and make every effort to avoid the spread of famine, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The entire UN system must efficiently and effectively carry out humanitarian operations, and strengthen coordination with regional countries and organizations. All parties to the conflict must ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access so that humanitarian supplies can be delivered to the people in need, and vulnerable groups such as women and children can be effectively protected, he told a high-level pledging event for Yemen.

Political settlement represents the only solution to the Yemeni issue. Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity must be fully respected. All parties to the conflict should strive to achieve a cease-fire as soon as possible. The international community should continue to support the role of the United Nations as the main channel of mediation, he said.

It is imperative for all relevant parties to put the interests of Yemen and its people first, effectively implement the Stockholm Agreement and the Riyadh Agreement, carry forward the political settlement process, find a solution acceptable to all parties based on consensus reached at the international and regional levels and within Yemen, said Dai.

China has been for a long time providing large amounts of humanitarian assistance to Yemen through bilateral and multilateral channels. Between 2017 and 2020, China provided more than 11,700 tons of food to Yemen, reaching most of its governorates. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has donated testing kits, personal protection equipment and medical masks to help Yemen fight the pandemic, he said.

China will continue to provide food, medical supplies and other humanitarian assistance to Yemen. China will join the international community and make all efforts to contribute to the alleviation of humanitarian sufferings and the restoration of stability and normal order in Yemen at an early date, he said.