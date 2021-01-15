Yemeni issue must be resolved through UN-led peace negotiations, says Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said on Thursday that the Yemeni issue must be resolved through the UN-led peace negotiations.

"China has taken note of the decision announced by certain country against the Houthis. We agree with the UN secretary-general, Undersecretary-General (Mark) Lowcock, Executive Director (David) Beasley of the World Food Programme and many countries in their evaluations and comments, and are seriously concerned over the possible political and humanitarian impact of this move," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council virtual meeting on Yemen.

"I want to emphasize that the Yemeni issue must be resolved through the UN-led peace negotiations. This is the primary goal for which all parties in the international community should play a constructive role," the Chinese UN ambassador stressed.

Zhang noted that efforts must be made "to speed up the political process."

He said that last month, Yemen's new government was sworn in, which is a key progress in the implementation of the Riyadh agreement, as well as an important step toward stabilizing the situation in Yemen, improving state institutions and enhancing political cooperation among parties. "China welcomes this achievement and appreciates the responsible attitudes shown by the relevant parties in Yemen and the contributions made by countries in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates."

"The UN-led comprehensive and inclusive political process is the only way to end the conflict in Yemen," Zhang said.

The Chinese envoy called for efforts to achieve ceasefire and stop the violence in the war-torn country as soon as possible.

"Facts have repeatedly shown that military means cannot solve the problem, and that the use of force can only bring disaster," he noted.

"We call upon all parties to the conflict to heed the call by Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres and special envoy (Martin) Griffiths for ceasefire and immediately cease hostilities to create conditions for advancing the political process," said the ambassador.

"The international community, especially the donor countries, must increase financial and in kind assistance to Yemen, to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis on the ground and make every effort to avoid the spread of famine," said Zhang.