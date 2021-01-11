WASHINGTON, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. State Department would notify Congress of his intent to designate Yemen's Houthi group as a "Foreign Terrorist Organization".
In a late Sunday statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he also intended to designate three leaders of the Iran-backed group as "Specially Designated Global Terrorists."
According to the statement, these designations will be implemented on Jan. 19, one day before President-elect Joe Biden taking office.
Analysts noted this move would complicate the UN-brokered peace plan and international aid efforts in Yemen.
