TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed the U.S. decision to blacklist Yemen's Houthi movement as a terrorist group, official IRNA news agency reported.

"This decision affects peaceful settlement of the conflicts and the dispatch of humanitarian aid. It also blocks the UN conciliatory mission," the Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying.

"This is the latest effort by the Trump administration to complete its destructive role in line with the shameful imposition of war on Yemen," Khatibzadeh added.

He called on the international community to react to "this vicious decision by the Trump administration."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the U.S. Department of State will blacklist the Houthis on Jan. 19.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.