Chinese, Saudi FMs exchange views on Yemen in phone talks

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in Yemen with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday.

China pays close attention to the situation in Yemen, firmly supports a political solution and an early ceasefire, Wang said in phone talks with Faisal, adding that Beijing supports the United Nations (UN) in playing its role as a main channel of mediation and the three-point proposal by the UN secretary-general's special envoy.

Maintaining communications with all parties involved in the issue of Yemen, China has been incessantly advocating peace and negotiations, and providing humanitarian aid to Yemen through bilateral and multilateral channels, Wang added.

China understands and attaches great importance to Saudi Arabia's security concerns, appreciates the country's efforts to solve the Yemeni issue and is ready to help restore stability and order in Yemen with joint efforts of the international community, he said.

Faisal said that Saudi Arabia appreciates China's efforts to promote peace and facilitate talks, and attaches importance to China's significant influence.

Saudi Arabia hopes that China will continue to play a role in promoting the political settlement of the Yemeni issue, and is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with China in this regard, he said.

Wang said that China and Saudi Arabia are good brothers who trust each other and good partners for sincere cooperation.

The two heads of state have spoken over phone three times this year, which fully reflects the high level of strategic mutual trust between the two countries, he said.

China is willing to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Saudi diplomatic ties as an opportunity to implement a series of important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote a deep alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030, and jointly create a better future for China-Saudi ties, Wang said.

Faisal said that Saudi Arabia and China have a profound comprehensive strategic partnership, and the 30th anniversary is a new beginning for bilateral ties.

Saudi Arabia is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China, strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, and achieve greater advance of Saudi-China ties, he said.

In addition, the two sides exchanged views on the G20 Riyadh Summit, the Palestinian issue and the security in the Middle East.