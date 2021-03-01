Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
China's top political advisory body to open annual session on March 4

(Xinhua)    13:03, March 01, 2021

The closing meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will open in Beijing on Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee on Monday.

The proposed agenda for the session includes hearing and deliberating a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous session.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee are expected to sit in on the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, which is scheduled to open on Friday, as non-voting participants.

They will hear and discuss documents including the government work report and the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, according to the proposed agenda.

