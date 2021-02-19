China advances effective handling of proposals from NPC and CPPCC sessions, to promote sound economic and social development

Photo taken on May 27, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang heard a progress report on the handling of proposals from the 2020 NPC and CPPCC sessions while chairing the State Council executive meeting on Thursday. He urged pooling wisdom of NPC deputies and CPPCC members to sustain sound economic and social development.

The meeting noted that last year, State Council offices and departments coordinated the handling of 8,108 suggestions from NPC deputies and 4,115 proposals from CPPCC members, accounting for 88.3 percent and 84.9 percent of the total respectively. Relevant departments adopted some 3,700 pieces of advice and recommendations in the proposals and, on this basis, introduced about 1,500 policy measures.

"Handling suggestions and proposals from NPC deputies and CPPCC members is an integral part of government responsibility in serving the people. It is an institutional arrangement that helps pool consensus and improve government performance. It is a concrete step of exercising governance in response to the people's expectations," Li said.

The meeting required that as this year's two sessions approach, hearing advice and recommendations from NPC deputies and CPPCC members and handling their proposals, as an important part of government work, should be integrated into the government's decision-making process and policy implementation, to help secure a good start for fully building a modern socialist country.

The meeting underlined the imperative to effectively collect and take in the advice and recommendations from NPC deputies and CPPCC members during the two sessions. Leading officials of competent departments shall carefully heed the advice and recommendations from NPC deputies and CPPCC members while sitting in at relevant meetings during the two sessions. All departments concerned shall actively explore more channels such as the internet, hotlines and video link, to fully engage with NPC deputies and CPPCC members.

Proposal handling shall be closely incorporated into the work of the government. Advice and recommendations from NPC deputies and CPPCC members shall be carefully studied to be reflected in the Government Work Report and the 14th Five-Year Plan or related work and policy reserves. Their valuable insights shall be translated into solid measures that help the government better deliver.

"Continued progress must be made in proposal handling, and concrete results achieved concerning the adopted advice," Li said.

The meeting also urged raising the quality of proposal handling. It stressed the need to invite relevant NPC deputies and CPPCC members when researching on key tasks and specific subjects, and to tackle key issues and difficulties in the course of handling proposals.

Intensified efforts shall be made in effectively handling the suggestions and proposals of high representation and concern. Special work plans shall be formulated to tackle prominent issues that have been repeatedly raised in the suggestions and proposals. For proposals that are difficult to address and involve local responsibilities, coordination mechanisms shall be set up between relevant departments, NPC deputies and CPPCC members and subnational authorities, to jointly advance the handling.

Relevant departments must fulfill their due responsibilities. They shall keep work logs, specify timeframes, and handle all suggestions and proposals in a timely manner. They shall keep NPC deputies and CPPCC members informed on the work progress, and swiftly provide feedbacks and explanations.

The General Office of the State Council shall strengthen coordination, supervision and guidance in this regard. Departments concerned shall summarize experience and practices proven effective, and institutionalize and standardize the handling work. Information disclosure of proposal handling shall be refined, to receive oversight of NPC deputies and CPPCC members and the general public.

"The annual two sessions will convene shortly. Government departments must work closely together to consolidate the foundation of economic and social development and continuously improve people's livelihood. Relevant departments must strengthen engagement with NPC deputies and CPPCC members," Li said.