Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's top legislature prepares lawmakers for annual session

(Xinhua)    09:03, February 04, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature briefed some national lawmakers on the upcoming annual legislative session to prepare them well on Wednesday. The session is due on March 5.

Briefing the lawmakers, Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the session would make comprehensive plans and arrangements for China's economic and social development work this year.

Summing up the top legislature's efforts in 2020, Yang said it had deliberated 51 legislative bills and draft decisions, adopting 33 of them. The legislature also heard 30 reports and inspected the enforcement of six laws and one decision, among other accomplishments.

Various tasks set at the last annual legislative session have been completed, Yang said. He added that the top legislature did its part in balancing COVID-19 responses with China's economic and social development.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York