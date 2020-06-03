China's top political advisor discusses COVID-19 fight, "two sessions" with Lao party leader

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday discussed the fight against COVID-19 and China's "two sessions" by phone with Saysomphone Phomvihane, member of the Political Bureau of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and president of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that right after the outbreak of COVID-19, Bounnhang Vorachith, general secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao president, expressed support and sympathy on behalf of the party and the government to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, with all sectors of Laos extending a helping hand.

China sincerely appreciates the help and support, said Wang, also chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.

China has earnestly carried out the instructions given in the phone conversation between the top leaders of both parties and both nations, and provided full support to the Lao side in its fight against the pandemic, which vividly illustrates the spirit of a China-Laos community with a shared future that features both countries helping each other through thick and thin, he said.

Wang briefed Saysomphone on the just-concluded "two sessions" and said that the CPPCC stands ready to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the LFNC to promote the stable development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Laos.

Saysomphone congratulated China on the successful convening of the "two sessions" and voiced support for China's national security legislation for Hong Kong on behalf of the LPRP and the Lao government.

He expressed the willingness to enhance cooperation with the Chinese side to tackle the epidemic, strengthen mutual learning between the CPPCC and the LFNC, and deepen the two countries' bilateral relationship.