Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Israel attacks vicinity of Syrian capital

(Xinhua)    09:34, March 01, 2021

Smoke rises following an Israeli missile attack in Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 28, 2021. A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted positions in the vicinity of Damascus on Sunday night, state TV reported. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted positions in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday night, state TV reported.

Citing a military source, the Israeli attack was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said the report. It added that the Syrian air defenses responded to the attack, destroying most of the missiles.

Residents in the capital watched the air defenses' firing while tracing the Israeli targets in the sky amid sound of explosions.

The Sunday attack comes a couple of days after the United States struck positions of pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria, killing 22.


【1】【2】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York