Israel attacks vicinity of Syrian capital

Smoke rises following an Israeli missile attack in Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 28, 2021. A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted positions in the vicinity of Damascus on Sunday night, state TV reported. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted positions in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday night, state TV reported.

Citing a military source, the Israeli attack was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said the report. It added that the Syrian air defenses responded to the attack, destroying most of the missiles.

Residents in the capital watched the air defenses' firing while tracing the Israeli targets in the sky amid sound of explosions.

The Sunday attack comes a couple of days after the United States struck positions of pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria, killing 22.