Palestinian PM says to keep documenting Israeli violations, crimes

RAMALLAH, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye announced on Monday that Palestine will keep documenting violations and crimes that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people.

In a weekly cabinet meeting held in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Ishtaye said that those who are afraid of the International Criminal Court (ICC) "shouldn't commit crimes and should end occupying the Palestinian lands."

"We will keep documenting all the violations and crimes that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem," Ishtaye said in a press statement.

On Friday, the Hague-based ICC ruled that the court has jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, paving the way for a criminal investigation.

"The international court's rule is recorded in the history of Palestine as a day of international justice and support for the just Palestinian cause," the statement said.

The ICC's rule had been largely welcomed by the Palestinians, including the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which has been ruling the besieged Gaza Strip since 2007.

Meanwhile, Ishtaye said that his government welcomes the comprehensive dialogue that kicked off in Egypt's capital Cairo to discuss the political and technical issues related to the upcoming general elections in Palestine.

In a decree issued last month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the 2021 general election will include legislative elections being held on May 22, presidential elections on July 31 and the Palestinian National Council elections on Aug. 31.

The last presidential elections were held in March 2005, and the legislative elections in January 2006.