Israel develops advanced long-range air-to-air, surface-to-air missile

JERUSALEM, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a state-owned Israeli technology company, said on Thursday it had developed an advanced air-to-air and surface-to-air missile.

The development of the ER (extended range) version of I-Derby short- and middle-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile was completed in test series concluded earlier this week in southern Israel.

I-Derby ER is an over 100-km long-range missile with a dual-pulse rocket motor and an active radar seeker, according to the company.

The missile can operate independently after launch ("fire-and-forget"), allowing the operator to tackle multiple targets.

The missile's brain contains sophisticated algorithms to optimize trajectory according to launch conditions and target behavior.

The missile also contains electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) designed to deal with the challenges of aerial combat.

Its light weight allows it to be adapted to a variety of modern fighter jets.

The missile's software update process is quick and simple, and can be performed in a timely manner relevant for during a combat round.

I-Derby ER also features two-way communication, supplying a complete information set on the chosen target and on those in close vicinity.

"The missile's capabilities enable upgraded performance against new threats and tactics such as electronic warfare and new aerial targets," Rafael said.