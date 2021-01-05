Israel calls for int'l action against Iran's uranium enrichment

JERUSALEM, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Israel on Monday urged the international community to take "a determined response" against Iran after the Islamic republic announced that it will increase the uranium enrichment level.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Iran's announcement on the resumption of 20-percent uranium enrichment "should serve as a wake-up call for advocates of a peaceful approach to Iran."

In the statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called on the international community "not to put up with Iran's defiant moves." He said that Iran's announcement "requires a determined and immediate response."

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office that Teheran's announcement could be only explained as an "intention to develop a military nuclear program."

"Israel will not allow Iran to manufacture nuclear weapons," he said.