Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Israel calls for int'l action against Iran's uranium enrichment

(Xinhua)    10:01, January 05, 2021

JERUSALEM, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Israel on Monday urged the international community to take "a determined response" against Iran after the Islamic republic announced that it will increase the uranium enrichment level.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Iran's announcement on the resumption of 20-percent uranium enrichment "should serve as a wake-up call for advocates of a peaceful approach to Iran."

In the statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called on the international community "not to put up with Iran's defiant moves." He said that Iran's announcement "requires a determined and immediate response."

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office that Teheran's announcement could be only explained as an "intention to develop a military nuclear program."

"Israel will not allow Iran to manufacture nuclear weapons," he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York