Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Turkey's president says coup attempt in Armenia unacceptable

(Xinhua)    10:31, February 27, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb. 26, 2021. Erdogan described on Friday the attempted military takeover in Armenia as "unacceptable," noting that Turkey is against all types of coups. (Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described on Friday the attempted military takeover in Armenia as "unacceptable," noting that Turkey is against all types of coups.

"We are against all kinds of coups. It is not possible for us to accept coups," Erdogan said after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"If there will be a change in administration, the Armenian people will do that. It should be left to the will of the Armenian people," he added.

On Thursday, the Armenian military called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet.

Pashinyan rejected the military's call, accusing the country's Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan of attempting a military coup.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York