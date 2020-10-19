Azerbaijan, Armenia trade accusations of cease-fire violation after new truce agreed

BAKU/YEREVAN, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijan and Armenia traded accusations of violating a new cease-fire on Sunday, hours after they agreed for the second time to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The two sides have agreed on a new "humanitarian truce" in the region starting midnight (2000 GMT) Saturday, the two countries' foreign ministries announced on Saturday evening. The first truce came on Oct. 10, following lengthy negotiations in Moscow on Oct. 9.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry said in a statement on Sunday the country shot down another Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft attempting to airstrike Azerbaijani forces in the Jabrayil region Sunday noon.

The ministry also accused the Armenian army of attacking Azerbaijani forces in Gadabay and Tovuz regions after the cease-fire agreement took effect.

Meanwhile, the Armenian foreign ministry Sunday said in a statement that Azerbaijan launched an attack in the southern direction of the contact line in order to occupy favorable positions after intensive artillery fire.

The statement also accused the Azerbaijani side of rejecting the withdrawal of the wounded soldiers from the battlefield through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

A new round of armed conflict broke out on Sept. 27 along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a cease-fire was reached, although there have been minor sporadic clashes since.