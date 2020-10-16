Armenia claims it shot down Azerbaijani Su-25 warplane

YEREVAN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Armenia said Thursday that another Azerbaijani SU-25 warplane has been shot down, a claim denied by the Azerbaijani side.

During a news conference, deputy commander of the Air Defense Forces of Armenia Garik Movsesyan confirmed the plane was shot down, local media Armenpress reported.

"Ten minutes before arriving to this press conference we received information that one more Azerbaijani SU-25 has been shot down," he said.

However, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied the report, saying that no Su-25 attack aircraft took off on Thursday, the Azeri Press Agency reported.

The two countries have accused each other of breaching a truce agreement, causing further casualties on both sides.

The Nagorno-Karabakh regional authorities said 49 more servicemen on their side were killed in the fight, raising the death toll to 604 since the outbreak of the conflict, according to Armenpress.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said 43 civilians were killed in the conflict since Sept. 27, according to Azeri Press Agency.

A new round of armed conflict broke out on Sept. 27 along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two countries agreed on a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region starting at noon of Oct. 10, following lengthy negotiations in Moscow on Oct. 9.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, although there have been minor sporadic clashes since.