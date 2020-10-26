Humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region to take effect Monday: joint statement

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a man walking by a house damaged during clashes in the Tartar district bordering the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Tofik Babayev/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- A humanitarian ceasefire will take effect on Monday in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a joint statement from the U.S. State Department and the two governments said on Sunday.

The ceasefire will take effect at 8:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Oct. 26, 2020, according to the statement.

Visiting foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Saturday and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to implement and abide by the humanitarian ceasefire agreed earlier this month, the statement said.

A new round of armed conflict broke out on Sept. 27 along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, although there have been minor sporadic clashes.