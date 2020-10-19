New war film spotlights Chinese People's Volunteers

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- "The Sacrifice," a new war film co-directed by Guan Hu, the helmsman of this year's blockbuster war epic "The Eight Hundred," is set to hit theaters on Friday.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), the movie joins a host of films and TV shows recently released to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to help in the war to resist U.S. aggression.

Guan's co-directors are Guo Fan and Lu Yang, best known for respectively directing the 2019 science fiction blockbuster "The Wandering Earth" and the 2014 martial arts drama "Brotherhood of Blades."

The film's cast includes renowned Chinese martial artist, actor and film director Wu Jing.

"The Eight Hundred" depicts Chinese soldiers' heroic fight against the invading Japanese army from inside a warehouse during the Battle of Shanghai in 1937. The critically acclaimed war drama hit the big screen in August and has generated box office revenues of 3.1 billion yuan (460 million U.S. dollars) to date in China.