Zhang Boli, "People's Hero" fighting coronavirus with TCM

(Xinhua)    10:16, February 24, 2021

Zhang Boli, recipient of the national honorary title "the People's Hero" and an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, talks to a patient at First Teaching Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 23, 2021. Zhang, head of the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, has made the world recognize the power of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) by leading an expert team to treat COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, once the Chinese city hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus disease. (Xinhua/Li Ran)


