Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

TCM integrated into treatment of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Heilongjiang

(Xinhua)    13:47, January 26, 2021

A pharmacist makes the herbal decoction of the Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a pharmacy in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

TCM has been integrated into the treatment of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's Heilongjiang Province, which has seen a rebound in the coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said Saturday.

TCM has significantly reduced the incidence rate, prevented cases with mild symptoms from worsening, increased the cure rate, and lowered the fatality rate, said the white paper titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York