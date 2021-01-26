TCM integrated into treatment of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Heilongjiang

A pharmacist makes the herbal decoction of the Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a pharmacy in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

TCM has been integrated into the treatment of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's Heilongjiang Province, which has seen a rebound in the coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said Saturday.

TCM has significantly reduced the incidence rate, prevented cases with mild symptoms from worsening, increased the cure rate, and lowered the fatality rate, said the white paper titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."