China publishes quality standards for geo-authentic TCM herbs

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has published a compilation of standards to regulate the quality of over 150 kinds of geo-authentic traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs and drug materials.

It is the first time authoritative standards for such herbs have been compiled in one document, and the move is expected to further boost the development of TCM, according to a statement from the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS) on Wednesday.

Geo-authentic TCM drug materials are materials that are grown or obtained in specific areas and have, over a long period of clinical usage, proven to be effective and of better quality than those from other areas.

The document stipulates strict requirements regarding the origins, plant morphology, history of usage, growing environment and quality characteristics of the herbs, read the CACMS statement.

It will also help streamline resource development, production steps and processing techniques for such materials.

The compilation of the document, led by CACMS president Huang Luqi, was based on field studies and research involving relevant documents and ancient texts, to ensure its content is both time-honored and clinically tested, the statement read.