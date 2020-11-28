Beijing enhances TCM practitioner training in new legislation

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday passed a regulation to strengthen the training of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners, as officials hailed TCM's contributions to the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Passed by the Standing Committee of the Beijing's Municipal People's Congress, the legislation said authorities at city and district levels must arrange regular training and help TCM veterans and masters pass down their skills to students.

It also called for training more high-caliber personnel on both TCM and Western medicine.

Tu Zhitao, chief of the Beijing Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said TCM was important in Beijing's response to COVID-19, especially in the treatment of over 300 patients after the cluster outbreak related to the Xinfadi market between June and July.

Beijing boasts rich TCM resources and a profusion of TCM experts, the official said, adding that the city also plans to include TCM professionals in its emergency rescue teams.