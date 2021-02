Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees cargo throughput in Jan. hit 2.885 mln TEUs

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2021 shows a cargo ship docking at Meidong Dock of the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Ningbo-Zhoushan port saw its cargo throughput in January reach 2.885 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), up 14.5 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)