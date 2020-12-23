First cargo train from Turkey to China reaches Xi'an

XI'AN, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The first cargo train from Turkey to China has arrived in the northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an, with all goods finishing customs clearance, according to local authorities.

The cargo train, which left Istanbul on Dec. 4, traveled 8,693 km with 42 containers carrying products worth about 10.4 million yuan (about 1.59 million U.S. dollars), according to Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park.

"The joyous occasion marks the revival of the historical ties between Turkey and China," said Abdulkadir Emin Onen, Turkish ambassador to China, while addressing a ceremony to mark the event.

He added that the railway connection between China and Europe has become even more vital during the pandemic as freight trains play a crucial role in stabilizing the international logistics supply chain.

"Further use of the railway connection between Turkey and China will accelerate economic activity across Eurasia," he said.