New cargo flight route links Hangzhou, Tokyo

(Xinhua)    15:30, September 23, 2020

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A cargo flight route has officially opened between Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, and Tokyo in Japan.

The first aircraft, loaded with exports, departed from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and arrived in Tokyo more than three hours later.

The aircraft was operated by YTO Express Group, a leading express delivery firm in China. The company will operate five cargo flights between the two cities each week.

