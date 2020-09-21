Railway cargo transport rebounds in China's Hubei

WUHAN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The railway cargo transport in central China's Hubei, a province that was hard hit by COVID-19, has seen a robust rebound, with year-on-year growth in both carriage number and cargo volume for the first time following the epidemic.

According to the China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd, since September, more than 4,200 carriages have been loaded on average daily, up 2.2 percent year on year.

The number of carriages loaded is 422 more than that in August or up 11.1 percent month on month.

A total of 4.28 million tonnes of cargo have been delivered in September so far, up 0.9 percent year on year, according to the company.

The number of standard containers transported by the company surged 20.9 percent year on year to 21,552 in the month.

Petroleum and grains were among the transported items that contributed to the growth, said Long Wenwu, director of the company's cargo transport department.

The company is mainly responsible for railway transportation in Hubei, with the provincial capital Wuhan as a national hub for cargo and passenger transportation.