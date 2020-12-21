Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 21, 2020
China's cargo transport maintains fast growth momentum

(Xinhua)    10:02, December 21, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's cargo transport industry maintained fast growth momentum in November as economic activities normalized amid effective epidemic control, industry data showed.

The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 173.6 points last month, down 2.9 percent year on year, according to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences (CATS).

The decrease was basically flat with the drop recorded in October.

The sub-index for cargo transport stood at 198.4 points last month, up 7.4 percent year on year, keeping the same growth rate as that of October.

The passenger transport sub-index recorded a decline of 24.5 percent year on year, expanding by 0.9 percentage points from October.

China's cargo transport has scored a growth streak of seven months, and its passenger transport is still in the process of recovering, said a CATS official.

The CTSI incorporated the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation means including railways, highways, waterways and civil aviation. With 2010 as the base year and 100 points as the base value, the index includes passenger transport and cargo transport as two sub-indexes.

