National Museum of China opens first exhibition on general history of Chinese costume

A visitor poses for photos during an exhibition featuring ancient Chinese costumes at the National Museum of China, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2021. The National Museum of China has opened its first exhibition on the general history of Chinese costume, taking visitors on a journey through the evolution of ancient Chinese costume over thousands of years. On display are about 130 pieces or sets of cultural relics, including jade, stone and bone artifacts, figurines, clothing, gold and silver accessories, painting and calligraphy works. The items provide a vivid depiction of people's attire and related artistic views in ancient China from the pre-Qin period (pre-221 B.C.) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The exhibition kicked off on Feb. 6 and is set to last for one year. (Photo by Hu Zhixuan/Xinhua)