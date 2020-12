China's cultural venues asked to make holistic COVID-19 prevention plans

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's cultural venues and museums have been asked to make holistic plans for COVID-19 prevention during the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the National Cultural Heritage Administration required cultural sites and museums to make projections about the number of visitors and make detailed reception plans for the forthcoming holiday season.

Cultural venues must adopt measures such as closing ticket houses temporarily, requiring reservations, and implementing staggered visiting schemes to guide and control visitor flows.

The institutions are also urged to make arrangements for cultural relics safety, examine electric facilities to remove fire risks and make sure safety equipment is in good condition, according to the circular.