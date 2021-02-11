Peruvian president inoculated with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti (L) shows his certificate after receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm in Lima, Peru, Feb. 9, 2021. (Peruvian Presidential Press/Handout via Xinhua)

LIMA, Feb. 9 -- Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti on Tuesday received the first shot of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, officially launching its national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

"Today I am getting vaccinated without fear but with confidence and hope, along with all of you who are going to be vaccinated," the president said at the Central Military Hospital in the capital Lima.

"We are absolutely sure that all Peruvians will stand behind Peru when it comes to getting vaccinated. Let's all get vaccinated, it's the best we can do, for ourselves, for our loved ones and for Peru," he added.

The initial stage of the vaccination drive prioritizes "those who work in intensive care, emergency and hospitalization services, including doctors, assistants, obstetricians and disease experts in all critical areas," Sagasti said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,449 healthcare staffers at 40 hospitals have been vaccinated, he said, adding that "we have distributed 141,367 doses at 56 hospitals in Lima and Callao."

The vaccination campaign began on Tuesday at hospitals in the capital such as Arzobispo Loayza Hospital and San Bartolome Hospital, where healthcare workers welcomed the vaccine.